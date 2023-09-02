Recall Issued For Hillshire Farm Product Due To Possible Bone Fragments

The recall is for approximately 16,000 pounds of its Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with turkey, and beef, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday, Sept. 2

The ready-to-eat items were produced on Friday, June 14.

The following products are subject to recall

14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds, "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "Nov 11 23" printed on the front of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the package.

The problem was discovered when the parent company Hillshire Brands notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in the product. Also, FSIS said it received one consumer complaint regarding this issue.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product, FSIS said.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

