Quaker Issues Nationwide Recall For Some Granola Bars, Cereals Due To Salmonella Risk

The products were sold in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, the company announced on Friday, Dec. 15.

The view the full list of recalled products, including their best-by dates, check this link from Quaker Oats.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products and dispose of them, the company said.

Those who purchased any of the products can contact Quaker Consumer Relations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday at 1-800-492-9322 or visit quakergranolarecall.com.

To date, Quaker said it has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by the recall.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

