Transcripts Of Cuomo Being Questioned About Sex Abuse Allegations Made Public By AG

Living up to her promises of transparency, New York Attorney General Letitia James began releasing transcripts and exhibits from her office’s independent investigation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

James announced the beginning of a rolling release of transcripts and corresponding exhibits from the investigation into sexual harassment allegations that led to Cuomo’s downfall and subsequent resignation.

According to James, following the release of the report, multiple district attorneys asked that her office refrain from publicly releasing transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against Cuomo.

However, after a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo last month in Albany County, the District Attorney there announced it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws.

“These laws state that once someone is charged with a crime they must be furnished transcripts and other evidence in their case,” James stated.

“As these materials are now being released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG has informed local district attorneys that it will immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all (evidence) compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate.”

Exhibits include photographs, text messages, and emails between Cuomo and his staff, specifically some regarding their response to the initial sexual harassment allegations.

Transcripts also include Cuomo’s interview with independent investigators, during which he denied many of the allegations, claiming that some of his accusers had misrepresented what had happened in certain situations.

The former governor also downright denied groping aide Brittany Commisso at the Governor’s Mansion in Albany, the claim that led to the criminal complaint against Cuomo.

“I would have to lose my mind to do some - such a thing. It would be an act of insanity to touch a woman's breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation,” he said. “Numerous people have tried to set me up," Cuomo said. "I'm always wary of people. I have phenomenal precautions. It would be an act of insanity."

The transcripts and exhibits can be found here.

More transcripts and exhibits are expected to be released by James’ office soon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.