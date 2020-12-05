Westchester Woman Asleep Behind Wheel Charged With DWI, Police Say

A Yonkers woman found asleep behind the wheel of her Jeep was still under the influence, police said.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 found a 2020 white Jeep Cherokee stopped in the northbound lane of Post Road, prompting an investigation.

The officer said that the vehicle was running but was in “park” at the time he stopped. When he approached the driver, she was fully reclined in the front seat, asleep.

According to police, the driver, Michelle Amoakohene, 29, was not woken up by the cruiser’s flashing lights, or by the officer’s hand light, forcing him to knock loudly on the window to wake her.

Amoakohene was unable to roll down her window, police said, and instead opened the door to speak with the officer, who noted that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and there was the smell of alcohol on her breath and inside the vehicle.

When questioned, Amoakohene’s voice was allegedly slurred, and she was unable to provide any response as to where she was coming from or going to.

Amoakohene proceeded to fail multiple Standard Field Sobriety Tests, and she was taken into custody without incident.

A breathalyzer at Scarsdale Police Headquarters determined that Amoakohene was intoxicated, and she was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent. She was also cited for illegally parking on Post Road.

Amoakohene was released following her arrest and issued an appearance ticket to return to Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.