Westchester County PD To Conduct Increased Enforcement Through New Year's Day

Westchester County Police will increase patrols between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day to curb drunk and aggressive driving, according to the department.

“Our goal as always is to do everything we can to keep Westchester’s parkways safe for those who will be traveling on them during the holiday season,” Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said. “There is zero tolerance for drivers who put others at risk by speeding, driving aggressively or driving while impaired.”

Additional patrol cars will be dispatched to the Bronx River, Cross County, Saw Mill and Hutchinson River parkways, police said. In 2020, police said, speeding and aggressive driving have increased in Westchester County due to lightened traffic caused by COVID-19, and over 13,000 summonses have been issued for vehicle and traffic law violations by the department this year.

Police are also prepared to respond to emergencies resulting from impending storms on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25, Gleason said. Officers will be sent to clear downed trees blocking roads, to rescue individuals trapped by flooding and to close flooded roads.

