Unlicensed Driver In Westchester Charged With Second DWI, Police Say

A Larchmont man with a previous DWI conviction was allegedly under the influence when he was stopped for driving recklessly in Scarsdale, police said.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 was alerted to an erratic driver on Heathcote Road who proceeded north onto Church Lane before being stopped by a separate unit.

According to the officer, the driver, Renzo Mendoza, was found to be under the influence during the subsequent stop, and he had an unopened bottle of alcohol obscured by a paper bag on the front seat of his car.

Mendoza proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Further investigation into Mendoza found that he had a previous DWI and the car he was driving was illegally registered.

At Scarsdale Police Headquarters, a breathalyzer determined that his blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit.

Mendoza, 40, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with a prior conviction, aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 or more, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, circumventing an interlock device, and cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license and refusal to take a blood test.

Following his arrest, Mendoza was released and scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to respond to the charges.

