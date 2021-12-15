To The Rescue: Police Officers In Westchester Save Unresponsive Child

Quick-thinking police officers in Westchester came to the rescue of a toddler who suffered a seizure and was on the cusp of choking to death.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to an East Birch Street apartment complex at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, where there was a report from a family of an unresponsive 2-year-old child who was having difficulty breathing.

A pair of officers sprang into action and identified that the child was suffering from a seizure and had a clogged throat that was obstructing her breathing.

According to city officials, the officers had the girl’s father lay her on a table and place her in a recovery position to begin clearing the airway. Within seconds, police said, the child was able to recover, and “multiple impacts to her back” helped clear her airway.

Officials said that the child began to become more alert and responsive to her parents following the rescue. She was then taken by paramedics to the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx for treatment and evaluation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.