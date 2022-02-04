Teen Arrested In Westchester For Gun Possession, Home Burglary, Police Say

A teenage suspect implicated in a home burglary was busted by police in Westchester with an illegal, loaded pistol, authorities announced.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit on patrol along the 200 block of South Third Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 2 spotted a teenage suspect who was being sought in connection with a previous home invasion.

Police said that when the detectives approached the 16-year-old suspect, he attempted to conceal a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

The suspect was taken into custody by detectives without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary stemming from the alleged home invasion. The teen was remanded to a secure juvenile detention center pending a future court appearance.

