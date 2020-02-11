Suspicious Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Westchester

A suspicious fatal fire is under investigation in Westchester.

The blaze led to the death of a 75-year-old man and left a 49-year-old woman with severe burns over more than 75 percent of her body, officials said.

First responders from the Yonkers police and fire departments responded to a Waverly Street home shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, when a fire broke out in the building.

Upon arrival, Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said that first responders found smoke and fire inside a first-floor apartment in the multi-family building.

The preliminary investigation determined that an accelerant may have been used to start the fire, police said.

Politopoulos said the first-floor apartment was occupied by eight people, seven members of one family and a guest.

After the flames were knocked down, officials pronounced Victorino Martinez dead at the scene, and his partner is in critical condition at an area hospital after suffering extreme burns.

The couple’s three adult children suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two young children were treated for shock and smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

According to Politopoulos, investigators are actively working to determine the sequence of events and are “examining every possibility, including the likely potential that this fire was domestic in nature.”

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724 or by texting the keyword “YPD” plus the tip to 847411.

More information is expected to be released by investigators.

