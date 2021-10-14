Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting In Westchester

Juliano’s Caterers on Main Street in New Rochelle
Juliano’s Caterers on Main Street in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A shooting suspect is at large after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed after being found injured in an area parking lot, police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man on the ground in the parking lot of Juliano’s Caterer’s on Main Street with two apparent gunshot wounds.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

According to police, the investigation into the homicide is ongoing as detectives continue investigating.

Coyne noted that the name of the man is currently being withheld.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

New information is expected to be released as the investigation continues. This is a developing story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

