Seen Him? Statewide Alert Issued For Wanted New York Man

Daily Voice
Anthony Masi
Anthony Masi Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

A statewide alert has been issued for a man wanted by authorities in New York.

State Police are asking for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Anthony Masi after an assault in Oneonta.

A preliminary investigation determined a victim was attacked by Masi with a machete-type knife during an argument at a Budget Inn.

Contact State Police at 607-561-7400 with any information on his whereabouts.

