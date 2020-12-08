Police Officers In Westchester Thwart Attempted Murder, Suspect Apprehended

Some quick-acting police officers in Westchester interrupted a midday shooting of a 27-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds before the shooting suspect was apprehended.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department on patrol near Victor Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 jumped into action when they heard gunshots fired a short distance away from their post, officials said.

Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said that the officers responded toward the gunshots on Oliver Street, where they found the victim and several others still at the scene.

Several of those at the scene were taken into custody without incident for questioning, while the victim, a Sherman Avenue resident, was treated for three gunshot wounds to his face, hand, and shoulder.

According to police, the shooting victim was double-parked in his 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on Oliver Street when the alleged shooter, Yonkers resident Andy Andrews, who lives on the same block and is familiar with him, approached him with an illegal handgun and fired the shots through the windshield.

Politopoulos said that the investigation found that Andrews’ victim was able to exit the vehicle before he was chased from behind as the officers intervened. Andrews’ victim is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Andrews, 31, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

“Service before self – these officers exemplify the courage and dedication that our police officers have in their commitment to protecting the residents of Yonkers,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said. “On patrol, in our community, moving towards gunfire, they apprehend an alleged attempted murder suspect and deliver him into the criminal justice system – outstanding work by these officers.

“Let this serve as reminder to those who engage in violence in our City, that the Yonkers Police is right around the corner.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information may be released by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Check Daily Voice for updates.

