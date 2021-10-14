Contact Us
Police ID Taxi Driver Fatally Shot In Westchester

Zak Failla
Juliano’s Caterers on Main Street in New Rochelle
Juliano’s Caterers on Main Street in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified the 62-year-old man who was shot and died after being found injured in a Westchester parking lot.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man, later identified as city resident Andres Valenzuela, on the ground in the parking lot of Juliano’s Caterer’s on Main Street with two apparent gunshot wounds.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Police said that when he was shot, Valenzuela was finishing his shift as a taxi driver and was parking a cab when he was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

New information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

