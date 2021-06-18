Multiple Arrests Made After Gang Assault In Westchester Witnessed By Dozens

Several arrests were made in Westchester following an assault by alleged gang members that left their victim in the hospital with a brain injury, police said.

Late on Thursday, June 17, officers responded to North Broadway following a gang assault where a man was hit in the head with a bottle and stomped on by a group of people that included known gang members, Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

The man suffered a brain injury and is currently in the trauma ward at an area hospital in critical condition.

Mueller said that the Yonkers Police Department has made multiple arrests, but “there are more suspects that need to be held accountable for their despicable actions.”

According to investigators, more than 50 people witnessed the gang assault, and the department is calling on any witnesses to come forward.

“There is a lot of talk about police responsibility and police accountability, but there is also community responsibility and community accountability to each other,” he said. “The overwhelming majority of people who live and work in Yonkers are wonderful people.

“We need to stand together to make sure that these people are brought to justice,” he continued. "I can say with absolute certainty that everyone would agree this is not the kind of world we want to live in.”

Anyone with information regarding the gang assault, or who may have witnessed it, has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.