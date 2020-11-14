Man Found Asleep Behind Wheel At Westchester McDonald's Caught With Stolen Gun After DWI Crash

A 21-year-old man who was found asleep at the wheel at a Westchester McDonald’s is facing a host of charges after allegedly drinking, driving, fighting with police, crashing, and being busted with a stolen handgun.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to McDonald’s on Main Street shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, where there was a complaint of a man asleep at the drive-thru.

Upon arrival, officers found a black Mercedes occupied by Bronx resident Louis Florimon, who was asleep behind the wheel, Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said. The officers attempted to wake Florimon unsuccessfully, but he appeared to be intoxicated.

Once he stirred, Costa said that officers opened his driver’s side door to interview him, at which point they observed the barrel of a handgun under his leg.

According to Costa, when the police attempted to arrest Florimon, he resisted, injuring one officer in the process before putting the vehicle in drive and speeding away.

The officers did not pursue Florimon, but nearby police agencies were alerted to the situation.

Costa said that shortly after the incident at McDonald’s, the Pelham Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Pelhamdale Avenue, where Florimon struck two vehicles before rolling his Mercedes over.

After being extricated from the Mercedes, Florimon was transported to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that was stolen out of Florida with a fully loaded magazine was also recovered from the crash scene.

Florimon is charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Assault;

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Driving while intoxicated.

Florimon is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date when he is released from the hospital. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.