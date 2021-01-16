Man Caught Driving Wrong Way Shortly After Crash In Westchester, Police Say

A 44-year-old man was arrested for alleged impaired driving after crashing in a parking garage in the middle of the night in Westchester and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol at around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 10 was checking the Freightway Parking Garage when he found property damage consistent with a motor vehicle crash.

Further investigation found a driver, later identified as Scarsdale resident Albert Cascio, driving erratically in the garage before going the wrong way in a one-way area near the structure, prompting a traffic stop.

While investigating the crash, and during the subsequent stop, the officer spoke with Cascio, where it was determined he was allegedly intoxicated. He proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was taken into custody without incident.

Cascio was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .10 percent, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Cascio was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and unsafe backing of a vehicle.

