Long Island Man Arrested For Fleeing State Police On I-95 In Westchester

A Long Island man took New York State Police troopers on a short chase on I-95 in Westchester in an attempt to flee from a traffic stop.

New York State Police troopers on patrol on I-95 in Harrison attempted to stop Valley Stream resident Salim Rasberry, age 30, at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26 for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Police said that Rasberry refused to stop, and a pursuit was launched, though it was shortly terminated thereafter as the driver exited I-95 at exit 19 in Rye.

The investigation led police to Rasberry, who turned himself in to State Police custody in New Rochelle the following day on Saturday, March 27.

Rasberry was charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors. Rasberry was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, April 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.