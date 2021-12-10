Familiar Face, New Place: Westchester Fire Chief Lands New Gig

A longtime civil servant in Westchester is taking his talents north to take over at his hometown fire department where he began his career.

After 17 years in Scarsdale, Fire Chief James Seymour IV will be stepping away to accept an appointment to become the City of Peekskill’s first paid fire chief, bringing his career full circle to where he first began his fire service career.

Seymour began his fire service career as a volunteer in Peekskill in 1995 when he was 18 years old. He was later hired by the City as a career firefighter until his transfer to the Village of Scarsdale Fire Department in 2004.

Village officials noted that during his tenure with the Scarsdale Fire Department, Seymour served as a firefighter, captain, and municipal training officer before he took over as chief in 2016.

Seymour will start in the City of Peekskill beginning at the beginning of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 1.

“I am accepting the newly created Fire Chief position in the City of Peekskill,” Seymour wrote to his colleagues in Scarsdale in announcing his departure. “I have been offered an opportunity to return to the city where I was born, raised, and started my fire service career over 20 years ago.

“The decision was certainly made more difficult due to the high caliber employees that I have had the pleasure to work alongside here in Scarsdale,” he continued. "I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with all of you.”

