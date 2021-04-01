Driver Busted For DWI With BAC Twice Legal Limit In Westchester, Police Say

A 24-year-old man driving a friend’s BMW in Westchester allegedly had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he was stopped for speeding, police said.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 stopped Bronx resident Ephraim Jamar Weir on Post Road when his 2018 BMW was clocked speeding in a 30 mph zone.

Police said that when the officer stopped to speak with Weir and his three passengers, he detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle.”

While speaking with Weir, the officer said that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and there was alcohol coming off his breath. When they spoke, the officer stated that Weir slurred his speech and further indicated that he was intoxicated.

Weir proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and he was taken into custody by the officer.

Upon arrival at Scarsdale Police Headquarters, Weir submitted to a breathalyzer, which found that his blood alcohol content was .18 percent.

Weir was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or greater, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a ticket for speeding.

Following his arrest, Weir was released and scheduled to appear back in Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, March 31 to respond to the DWI charges.

