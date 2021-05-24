Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Distressed Kayaker Rescued From LI Sound By Police In Westchester

The New Rochelle Police Department Marine Unit Photo Credit: Robert Weintraub
The New Rochelle Police Department rescued a kayaker over the weekend. Photo Credit: File

A “distressed” kayaker was rescued from the Long Island Sound following an incident over the weekend, police in Westchester said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department’s Marine Unit in Marine I responded to Middle Ground in the Long Island Sound at 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, where there was a report of a kayaker in distress in a rocky area near the channel by David’s Island.

Police said that the kayaker was swept away by strong winds and the current, further out into the Long Island Sound than he had planned, and he was unable to get back to shore.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that officers were able to rescue the kayaker, a city resident, safely aboard Marine I. The kayaker refused medical attention and was safely transported back to the Harbor Unit Base safely. 

