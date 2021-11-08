Birth Certificate, Passports, Social Security Cards Stolen In Westchester Car Break-In

A suspect is at large in Westchester after breaking into a car and making off with a laptop, social security cards, a birth certificate, and other items, police said.

Members of the Scarsdale Police Department responded to a Foxhall Road residence early on Monday, Nov. 1, where there was a report of a larceny from a vehicle.

According to police, investigators spoke with a homeowner, who said that overnight, her unlocked car had been rummaged through in her driveway and several items had been taken between 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 and 7 a.m. on Monday.

The homeowner said that on Monday morning, as she was getting ready to leave her residence, she found the driver’s side door slightly ajar and the trunk open.

Upon looking inside her vehicle, police said that the homeowner found the center console open with the front seats “in disarray with items thrown about.”

Items taken included her birth certificate, both her and her daughter’s social security cards, and passports, which were taken from a gold makeup pouch that had been in the console.

A purse was also stolen from the passenger’s seat, which contained an MCM “large pouch,” an HP laptop, and a wallet containing debit, credit cards, a driver’s license, and approximately $200 in cash.

In total, the stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $2,200.

Police noted that her daughter’s birth certificate was not stolen, as it was found in a cup holder along with $21 dollars the homeowner said wasn’t hers.

