Packaged Salad Greens Recalled Because Of Possible Health Risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that lēf Farms of Loudon, New Hampshire, is voluntarily recalling a single lot of the lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens ("best by" date 5/5/23, lot number SP10723- 1RGH1, UPC 8 50439 00709 1) produced in its Loudon, New Hampshire greenhouse because they have the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli 0157:H7 (E. coli) bacteria.

The FDA says lēf Farms “Spice” is the only product impacted to date and affected retailers include Hannaford and Market Basket in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont.

The product comes in a 4-ounce, clear, plastic clamshell container. Information about the “best by” date, lot number, and UPC can be found at the bottom of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture received a positive test result for E. coli 0157:H7 in a single package of the product as part of routine testing.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lēf Farms “Spice” products should discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT or email info@lef-farms.com with the subject line: Recall.

