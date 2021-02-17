Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Woman Scammed By Person Posing As Con Ed Employee, Police Say

Zak Failla
A Scarsdale woman was bilked out of money by a scammer posing as a Con Edison employee.
A Westchester woman was bilked out of hundreds of dollars by fraudsters posing as Con Edison demanding payment, police said.

Investigators from the Scarsdale Police Department reported over the weekend that a woman received a text from her realtor, who in turn allegedly said the message came from a different realtor.

The text was purportedly from Con Edison, claiming that she needed to make a payment or her service would be shut off, police said. The victim proceeded to call the number from the text and spoke to a scammer who stated he was from Con Ed.

Police said that the woman was connected to an alleged supervisor, who made her believe that she had to send a $500 payment through Zelle. She also released some personal information during the fraudulent call.

According to police, the victim stated that she did not realize what had happened until after she got off the phone. She later confirmed with Con Edison that she did not owe them anything, while the utility company said they would never collect payment or personal information in that manner.

The scam is under investigation. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud can contact the Scarsdale Police Department by calling (914) 722-1200.

