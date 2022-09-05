Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.

The service area is set to remain closed until May 2023 to facilitate site renovations, officials said.

The department said the renovations include:

Updates to the fuel storage infrastructure

Installation of electronic vehicle charging stations

Renovations to the on-site convenience store, restrooms, and other rest area facilities

The parking facilities and southbound ramp from the service area are also set to be reconfigured to improve vehicle circulation, according to the announcement.

Officials said fueling sites located just beyond the Connecticut state line five miles north of the Mamaroneck River Service Area and the facility located in the Bronx 14 miles south will remain open during this time.

