Ninth Member Of Multi-Million Dollar Luxury Stolen Car Ring Sentenced In Westchester

The ninth member of a multi-million dollar luxury stolen car ring that operated in parts of New York and Connecticut has been sentenced in White Plains federal court for her role in the operation.

Lashaumba Randolph, age 46, of Atlanta, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for providing fake titles and other fraudulent vehicle documentation used to defraud car buyers as part of a national stolen car ring involving approximately 60 stolen luxury cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Corvettes, worth more than $4 million.

Previously, Randolph pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Beginning in October 2017, Marvin Williams, Nicholas Dixon, Jason Higney, Besar Ismaili, Steven Klein, Randolph, and Abdurahamin Shabazz allegedly operated the stolen car ring.

Prosecutors said that during the operation, they allegedly would obtain stolen cars from Michigan and Florida, then transported the stolen cars to New York and Connecticut for resale.

In an effort to sell the cars, they would create or obtain fraudulent titles, registrations, and temporary license plates, then used those records to deceive buyers. They also allegedly used online markets to solicit buyers, including several in New York.

Randolph is the ninth person sentenced to date for their roles in the operation.

“These defendants used sophisticated methods to traffic scores of stolen luxury cars worth more than $4 million, stealing from rightful owners and defrauding buyers and state departments of motor vehicles,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

“This unacceptable crime harms car owner victims, muddies up car records relied upon by the public, and also imposes hidden costs on the public, including anyone paying for car insurance. It will not be tolerated.”

Currently, only Williams is still awaiting sentencing.

