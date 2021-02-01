Metro-North Service Suspended As Snow Becomes Heavier During Nor'easter

Metro-North trains will be temporarily suspending service as the rate of snowfall during the Nor'easter has become heavier, creating potential travel hazards.

MTA officials announced that with major snow accumulation and high winds creating increasingly hazardous travel conditions, Metro-North will shut down service with the last trains departing Grand Central Terminal at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

The last scheduled arrivals into Grand Central will be at approximately 4 p.m.

According to the MTA, the last departures on Monday will be:

Hudson Line

Outbound : The 3:14 p.m. Poughkeepsie express and the 3:20 p.m. Croton-Harmon local will be combined to depart at 3:20 p.m., making all stops to Poughkeepsie.

: The 3:14 p.m. Poughkeepsie express and the 3:20 p.m. Croton-Harmon local will be combined to depart at 3:20 p.m., making all stops to Poughkeepsie. Inbound: The last train to depart Poughkeepsie en route to GCT will be the 1:52 p.m. departure, arriving in Grand Central at 3:49 p.m. This train connects at Croton-Harmon with the 2:56 p.m. local train which arrives in GCT at 4:12 p.m.

Harlem Line, including Wassaic Branch

Outbound : The 3:10 p.m. express from Grand Central to Southeast will make all local stops between Melrose and Hartsdale, inclusive, and will connect at Southeast with the 5:05 p.m. train to Wassaic.

: The 3:10 p.m. express from Grand Central to Southeast will make all local stops between Melrose and Hartsdale, inclusive, and will connect at Southeast with the 5:05 p.m. train to Wassaic. Inbound The last train to depart Southeast en route to Grand Central will be the 2:04 p.m. departure, arriving in Grand Central at 3:46 p.m. This train connects at North White Plains with the 2:58 p.m. local train which arrives in Grand Central at 4:04 p.m.

The last train to depart Southeast en route to Grand Central will be the 2:04 p.m. departure, arriving in Grand Central at 3:46 p.m. This train connects at North White Plains with the 2:58 p.m. local train which arrives in Grand Central at 4:04 p.m. Southbound service from Wassaic is suspended after the 12:15 p.m. departure from Wassaic.

New Haven Line

Outbound: The last train departing Grand Central Terminal will be the 3:02 p.m. express train to New Haven, which will make all local stops between Fordham and Old Greenwich, inclusive.

The last train departing Grand Central Terminal will be the 3:02 p.m. express train to New Haven, which will make all local stops between Fordham and Old Greenwich, inclusive. The last northbound train on the New Canaan Branch is the 3:02 p.m. departure from Grand Central, connecting at Stamford with the 4:01 p.m. train to New Canaan.

The last northbound train on the Danbury Branch is the 2:02 p.m. departure from Grand Central, connecting at South Norwalk with the 3:17 p.m. train to Danbury.

The last northbound train on the Waterbury Branch is the 3:02 p.m. departure from Grand Central, connecting at Bridgeport with an extra train from Bridgeport to Waterbury, departing at approximately 4:50 p.m., making all stops and arriving in Waterbury at approximately 5:50 p.m. This extra train on the Waterbury Branch is not reflected on the app, MTA TrainTime or on the website.

Inbound: The last train departing New Haven to Grand Central will be the 2:39 p.m. express train arriving to Grand Central at 4:50 p.m.; this train will be combined at Stamford with the 2:58 p.m. local train from Stamford to Grand Central, which arrives at 4:14 p.m.

The last train departing New Haven to Grand Central will be the 2:39 p.m. express train arriving to Grand Central at 4:50 p.m.; this train will be combined at Stamford with the 2:58 p.m. local train from Stamford to Grand Central, which arrives at 4:14 p.m. The last train departing New Canaan is the 3:28 p.m. departure from New Canaan.

The last train departing Danbury is the 1:33 p.m. departure from Danbury.

The last train departing Waterbury is the 1:03 p.m. departure from Waterbury.

"If you must travel, please use extreme caution while navigating the system, especially on outdoor platforms and stairs," the MTA announced.

"Metro-North employees will be spreading salt and clearing platforms and stairs of snow and ice, keeping signals, switches and third rail operating, removing downed trees, and attending to weather-related challenges during the storm."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also cautioned that some Hudson Valley roadways could be subject to close, including the Saw Mill River Parkway and I-84.

"The MTA will suspend outdoor subway service starting at 2 p.m.," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Buses are running now, but are subject to suspension depending on the weather.

"LIRR and Metro-North trains will shut down this afternoon," he continued. "New Yorkers should also plan on road closures in Westchester and Long Island."

