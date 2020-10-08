Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
White Plains Daily Voice
ID Released For Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Westchester

Zak Failla
A 79-year-old woman from Eastchester was struck and killed crossing the intersection of Crane Road and Church Lane in Scarsdale.
A 79-year-old woman from Eastchester was struck and killed crossing the intersection of Crane Road and Church Lane in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing an intersection in Westchester County.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Crane Road and Church Lane shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, where there was a report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian Capt. Ed Murphy said.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, police investigators identified the pedestrian as 79-year-old Eastchester resident Beverly Samuels.

Upon arrival, officers found the Samels, who was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to Westchester Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Murphy said that the driver remained at the scene cooperated with the investigation.

Scarsdale Police investigators were assisted at the scene by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Unit.

