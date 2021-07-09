Flash Flooding During Tropical Storm Causes Road Closures In Parts Of Region

The eye of Tropical Storm Elsa has swept past the Hudson Valley, but not before bringing torrential downpours, and strong winds that caused flash flooding in some areas and forced multiple road closures.

By midday on Friday, July 9, the worst of the summer’s first major storm moved past the region, but its impact on the region will be felt for days to come.

Metro-North lines were delayed across the board on Friday, as crews worked to remove fallen trees, branches, and other hazards from tracks, and multiple crashes and road closures were reported due to flash flooding, including some of the area’s busiest parkways.

Sections of the Bronx River and Hutchinson River parkways were forced to close for several hours on Friday morning due to flooding.

Wind gusts approached 50 mph in the region during the heart of the storm, with some parts of the Hudson Valley recording between two and four inches of rain.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel," officials said. "Numerous roads are closed due to heavy flooding. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas and stay clear of rivers and streams that are currently overflowing.”

