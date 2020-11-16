Fast-Moving Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Topples Trees In Westchester

Thousands of Westchester residents lost power as storms powerful rolled through the region, toppling trees and downing power lines.

Utility crews from Con Edison and NYSEG worked through the night to make repairs and restore power to more than 10,000 customers in the Hudson Valley due to the damage done by the storm.

At the height of the storm, more than 4,000 residents were left without power, according to Con Edison.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Con Edison was reporting 126 outages in Westchester, which were impacting 2,141 of its 360,045 customers, while NYSEG was still reporting 1,265 customers without power.

More than 100 customers were still without power in Lewisboro (405), Greenburgh (346), North Castle (308), Harrison (250), Cortlandt (202), New Castle (176), Mount Vernon (152), North Salem (151), Rye (138), Somers (136), Pleasantville (136), Yorktown (108), and Pound Ridge (103).

Other outages were reported in Bedford, Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Eastchester, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Mount Kisco, Mount Pleasant, New Rochelle, Ossining, Pelham Manor, Port Chester, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, White Plains, Yonkers, and Yorktown.

“Crews will continue to work throughout the night with the focus of continuing to clear downed wires and trees, make safe worksites, and restore power to impacted customers. Currently, approximately 33,130 NYSEG customers are without power,” officials announced at the height of the storm.

“Overnight, crews performed critical restoration work, such as replacing broken poles, and readying the site with new equipment for when the wind speeds slowed and the work could be safely performed.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.