Driver Threatened By Gun-Wielding Suspect After Collision In Westchester

A Westchester woman had a gun pulled on her after being side-swiped by another driver on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The Scarsdale Police Department received a hotline message from investigators in New Rochelle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 following an incident in the village near the vicinity of Weaver Street and the parkway.

Police said that it is alleged that a woman was driving on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale when she was side-swiped by another driver in a silver vehicle near Meadow Road.

Following the collision, police said that the suspect driver pulled into the right lane, toward the side of the roadway, but rather than pulling over, they proceeded north on the Hutchinson River Parkway, exiting at exit 21.

According to police, the suspect driver made a left onto Meadow Road, with the woman following until it pulled into a nearby driveway and the driver turned on the vehicle’s hazard lights.

When the woman attempted to get out of her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, he proceeded to reverse toward her, blocking her from exiting her car. A passenger in the car then rolled down a window and pointed a handgun at her before speeding away.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police investigators in Scarsdale by calling (914) 722-1200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.