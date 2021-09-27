Contact Us
Dog Dies After Being Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Westchester

Zak Failla
The police accident diagram of the incident in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Scarsdale Police Department
Mamaroneck Road near the intersection of Deerfield Lane in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A dog was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westchester, police said.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, a dog got loose on Mamaroneck Road near the intersection of Deerfield Lane in Scarsdale when he was struck by a driver who proceeded to speed off.

Police said the owner found the dog on the south side of the roadway after it was struck, but it had already died.

There was one witness to the incident, police noted, but they were unable to ascertain any information before the driver left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run has been asked to contact Scarsdale Police Department detectives by calling (914) 722-1200.

