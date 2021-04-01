COVID-19: Westchester Sees Nearly 600 New Cases Overnight; New Breakdown By Community

Despite ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination program in recent weeks, Westchester is still reporting hundreds of new cases each day as County Executive George Latimer cautions about the dangers of "pandemic fatigue."

Westchester is reporting more than 800 additional active COVID-19 cases from a week ago, as the total hit 5,914 according to the latest data released by the county Department of Health on Thursday, April 1.

Day-to-day, the county reported 584 new COVID-19 cases, numbers which Latimer called a "jump up," but noted that the numbers are still a far cry from what Westchester dealt with in January following the holiday surge of infections.

Currently, 266 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Westchester hospitals, up slightly from last week, and new virus-related fatalities brought the death toll in the county to 2,380 - 2,203 Westchester residents - since the pandemic began.

As of April 1, there have been 152,413 people (2,760 on Wednesday, March 31) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 31,653 (966) at Department of Health sites, and 29,960 (1,030) at the Yonkers Armory.

In total, 214,026 doses have been administered. A total of 15 percent of Westchester residents have now been fully vaccinated, while more than 32 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"We still don't have enough to satisfy the demand," Latimer said about the county's dearth of available COVID-19 vaccines. "The county is working quickly to get everyone vaccinated."

Latimer said that with the warmer weather, and the number of vaccines on the rise, Westchester residents cannot get lax in anti-COVID-19 measures and need to remain vigilant to avoid another spike or overwhelming the hospital system.

"So many of us are at the point of pandemic fatigue," he said during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1. "And we all have a desire to get back to normal," he added, noting that people need to continue taking simple measures such as continuing to social distance, wash hands, and wear masks.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler added that "We need to do our part in order to keep the case count down," while noting that friends and families should not gather for upcoming Easter and Passover celebrations.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on April 1:

Yonkers: 1,408;

New Rochelle: 542;

Mount Vernon: 469;

White Plains: 323;

Port Chester: 220;

Greenburgh: 216;

Yorktown: 192;

Harrison: 169;

Cortlandt: 164;

Mount Pleasant: 157;

Ossining Village: 133;

Somers: 132;

Peekskill: 112;

Rye City: 101;

Mamaroneck Village: 99;

Eastchester: 98;

Dobbs Ferry: 74;

Tarrytown: 72;

North Castle: 68;

Bedford: 67;

Mamaroneck Town: 63;

Briarcliff Manor: 63;

Larchmont: 53;

Mount Kisco: 43;

New Castle: 43;

Lewisboro: 41;

Sleepy Hollow: 39;

Tuckahoe: 39;

Scarsdale: 39;

North Salem: 37;

Rye Brook: 35;

Pelham: 34;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 33;

Croton-on-Hudson: 32;

Pelham Manor: 31;

Pleasantville: 31;

Elmsford: 28;

Bronxville: 25;

Irvington: 21;

Buchanan: 18;

Ossining Town: 17;

Pound Ridge: 16;

Ardsley: 8.

There were 239,652 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Wednesday, March 31, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 8,888 newly confirmed infections for a 3.71 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,604 still being treated statewide. There are 894 in ICU and 545 intubated.

There were 56 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,858,432 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 45 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,513 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

