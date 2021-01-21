COVID-19: Westchester Sees Nearly 1K New Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

Westchester saw nearly 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in just one day, as the positive infection rate for those tested has been slowly rising

State health officials reported 923 new infections reported on Wednesday, Jan. 20, as the county monitors 11,623 active cases of the virus on Thursday, Jan. 21, up more than 300 from the previous day.

Last week, there were less than 10,000 active cases under investigation.

More than 1.65 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 86,646 positive cases for an overall 5.2 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks.

The overall positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has been on the rise for the past five days, though the seven-day rolling average in the region dipped from 7.5 percent to 7.0 percent and the 14-day average dropped from 7.7 percent to 7.5 percent, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health:

Friday, Jan. 15: 6.5 percent;

Saturday, Jan. 16: 6.3 percent;

Sunday, Jan. 17: 6.8 percent;

Monday, Jan. 18: 7.4 percent;

Tuesday, Jan. 19: 7.7 percent.

Five new COVID-19-related deaths have brought the total in Westchester to 1,979 as the county approaches 2,000 fatalities.

Port Chester remains the county’s only COVID-19 “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 20:

Yonkers: 2,947;

New Rochelle: 932;

Mount Vernon: 814;

White Plains: 617;

Yorktown: 469;

Ossining Village: 455;

Greenburgh: 453;

Port Chester: 419;

Cortlandt: 419;

Peekskill: 419

Mamaroneck Village: 252;

Harrison: 243;

Mount Pleasant: 226;

Somers: 216;

Eastchester: 212;

Tarrytown: 204;

Sleepy Hollow: 199;

Bedford: 170;

Rye City: 154;

New Castle: 145;

Mamaroneck Town: 125;

Mount Kisco: 122;

North Castle: 98;

Scarsdale: 97;

Rye Brook: 91;

Dobbs Ferry: 91;

Tuckahoe: 89;

Pelham: 82;

Briarcliff Manor: 77;

Pleasantville: 76;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 76;

Bronxville: 68;

Croton-on-Hudson: 64;

Lewisboro: 63;

Pelham Manor: 59;

Elmsford: 58;

Larchmont: 57;

Ossining Town: 54;

Irvington: 54;

North Salem: 52;

Ardsley: 42;

Buchanan: 40;

Pound Ridge: 23.

"COVID-19 is continuing to spread across the state, and the footrace continues between our ability to quickly distribute the vaccine—hampered only by supply—and the virus' new strains and new cases," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Our large network of distribution sites is ready, willing, and able to get more vaccines to New Yorkers, faster—all we need is the supply.

"In the meantime, New Yorkers who aren't yet eligible should stay vigilant as we get through the winter, washing their hands, wearing masks, and socially distancing.

There were 224,569 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 20, according to Cuomo, resulting in 13,886 positive cases for a 6.18 percent positive infection rate.

There are now 9,055 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 218 being discharged, while more 1,560 are in ICU, and 1,011 are intubated with the virus. There were 174 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,285,337 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,594 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The extent of community spread is a function of our actions, and we can slow it down," Cuomo added. "Our citizens have already been brave and resilient through the enormous hardship that we've faced over the last year, saving countless lives.

"Now we need to get through to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.