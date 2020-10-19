COVID-19: Westchester Infection Increase Causes Concern; Here Are New Cases By Municipality

Westchester continues to see COVID-19 numbers trending in the wrong direction, prompting some concern from County Executive George Latimer.

After seeing a rise in cases last week, there were 214 new COVID-19 cases in the latest numbers reported by the county Department of Health.

There are now 861 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, with 58 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 28 just a few weeks ago, making the highest number of patients in several months.

Latimer also made note that there have been 12 COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester in the past two weeks, the same number of deaths that were reported more than a two month stretch over the summer.

There has been a total of 1,469 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester residents.

"I'm afraid this report isn't a good report, but just as when times are good and we are happy to report our good news, we're also responsible to report the bad news," Latimer said. "We're seeing a trend line in the coronavirus outbreak that has reversed the gains that we have made, and we're in the process of looking at a rise in cases and infections, which is concerning."

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,548 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 778,567 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5.1 percent.

Latimer said that contact tracing efforts have been ramped up, with dozens tracking down anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and warning that they should quarantine for at least 14 days.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Monday, Oct. 19, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,156 (138, 41 new);

New Rochelle: 3,546 (179, 28 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,965 (48, 13 new);

White Plains: 2,031 (30, 9 new);

Port Chester: 1,413 (47, 20 new);

Greenburgh: 1,347 (42, 18 new);

Ossining Village: 1,171 (19, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,102 (23, 4 new);

Cortlandt: 1,033 (29, 3 new);

Yorktown: 869 (33, 9 new);

Mount Pleasant: 681 (29, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 523 (17, 3 new);

Eastchester: 487 (5, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 495 (12);

Harrison: 498 (17, 7 new);

Somers: 478 (14, 7 new);

Scarsdale: 402 (6, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 361 (8, 2 new);

Tarrytown: 340 (11, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 323 (10, 2 new);

Bedford: 320 (12, 6 new);

New Castle: 261 (8, 2 new);

Rye City: 262 (23, 10 new);

North Castle: 247 (3);

Elmsford: 222 (3, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 220 (1, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 223 (12, 3 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 197 (6, 3 new);

Pelham: 186 (6);

North Salem: 186 (9, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 175;

Pleasantville: 167 (9);

Tuckahoe: 152 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (4, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 145 (6, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 137 (4, 4 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 134 (4, 1 new);

Ardsley: 115 (7);

Bronxville: 98 (2);

Irvington: 103 (7, 1 new);

Larchmont: 93, (8, 3 new);

Buchanan: 49 (2);

Pound Ridge: 41 (5).

Statewide, there were 82,009 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 998 (1.21 percent) testing positive. There are currently 934 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 918 people the day before and there were 14 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,982,175 COVID-19 tests, with 485,279 testing positive. A total of 25,659 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

