COVID-19: Westchester Hits New Vaccination Milestone

Westchester County has hit a new benchmark as it continues to be among the leaders in New York in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 80 percent of adult residents 18 and over living in Westchester have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the seventh most among all counties in New York, health officials said.

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the 80 percent vaccination rate equates to 653,829 people vaccinated out of a total population of 967,612 in Westchester.

Health officials noted that Westchester is outpacing the national vaccination rate for adults, including neighboring Bronx, Suffolk, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.

Statewide, 75.5 percent of New Yorkers 18 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 68.7 percent completing the vaccination process. A total of 63.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, while 57.2 percent have completed the process.

“Since the COVID-19 vaccine first became available to Westchester’s residents, the County set the stage with a robust marketing campaign to get the public vaccinated and keep them informed,” they said.

“Westchester County successfully ran vaccine distribution centers at the Westchester County Center, Westchester Community College, and the Health Department clinics in Yonkers and White Plains.

Officials said that the county also worked to create pop-up vaccination sites across Westchester, to ensure that the largest number of people had access to the vaccine.

"I am extremely proud that we have achieved this great milestone with 80 percent of our population receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” Latimer stated. “The vaccine has proven month after month to protect the people that we serve, with positive cases on a general downward trend along with hospitalizations and deaths.

“We have a long way to go and COVID is not yet behind us, but these vaccination statistics are proof that we are moving forward, we are united, and we will be stronger because of it.”

