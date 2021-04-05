Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: First Case Of 'Double Mutant' Variant Detected In US
News

COVID-19: Westchester County Executive Warns Of Uninsured Being Charged For Vaccinations

Zak Failla
George Latimer's latest COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 5.
George Latimer's latest COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 5. Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

Some Westchester residents who lack health insurance have been illegally charged for the COVID-19 vaccine, County Executive George Latimer is cautioning.

During his bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 5, Latimer said that his office has received multiple reports of uninsured residents being charged $20 by some providers to administer the vaccine.

Latimer noted that there “should be no out-of-pocket cost to any individual for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is to be provided to all eligible parties for free, as per the guidance from the federal and state governments."

According to Latimer, providers participating in the CDC COVID-19 vaccination program:

  • Must administer COVID-19 Vaccine at no out-of-pocket cost to the recipient;
  • May not deny anyone vaccination based on the vaccine recipient’s coverage status or network status;
  • May not charge an office visit or other fee if COVID-19 vaccination is the sole medical service provided;
  • May not require additional medical services to receive COVID-19 vaccination
  • May seek appropriate reimbursement from a program or plan that covers COVID-19 Vaccine administration fees for the vaccine recipient, such as vaccine recipient’s private insurance company, Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement, or HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program for non-insured vaccine recipients;
  • May not seek any reimbursement, including through balance billing, from the vaccine recipient.

Latimer said that “individuals aware of any potential violations of these requirements should report them to the Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS or by visiting the website TIPS.HHS.GOV.

