COVID-19: Westchester County Center To Reopen As Vaccination Site

With the number of COVID-19 cases surging, the Westchester County Center will once again return as a mass vaccination site.

County Executive George Latimer announced during his latest COVID-19 briefing that the arena would begin offering pediatric vaccines, as well as booster shots, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The move comes as the county has seen an unprecedented spike in new cases of the virus amid the winter surge of fresh infections being reported, largely due to the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Testing at the County Center will take place at different times than the vaccination and booster clinics, with the facility being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between the two times.

Latimer made note that more than 90 percent of Westchester residents have received a shot. Appointments can be made here through at least the end of January.

The County Center will be able to provide approximately 250 shots daily on days vaccination clinics are offered.

“We have seen vaccinations reduce the number of fatalities,” Latimer said when announcing that the County Center would be providing shots.

In January, this will be the schedule at the County Center:

Boosters will be provided between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday;

Pediatric vaccinations will be available between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday;

Boosters will be administered between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, while pediatric vaccines will be available between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Testing will be available on weekdays beginning at 8 a.m.

“We have the space; we have it set up as a medical facility so offering testing, as well as vaccinations and boosters, makes sense and it is what the people of this County need right now,” Latimer said.I want to thank the Westchester County Health Department for getting these clinics up and running.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get your children vaccinated, and get boosted. Getting COVID vaccinated, as opposed to not vaccinated, can be the difference between requiring hospitalization and just having mild symptoms.”

According to the latest update from the Westchester County Department of Health, there are 50,293 active COVID-19 cases.

Active cases by municipality on Tuesday, Jan. 11:

Yonkers: 12,149;

Mount Vernon: 5,290;

New Rochelle: 3,978;

White Plains: 2,883;

Greenburgh: 2,153;

Yorktown: 2,119;

Ossining Village: 1,883;

Cortlandt: 1,753;

Port Chester: 1,537;

Peekskill: 1,409;

Harrison: 1,370;

Mount Pleasant: 1,274;

Somers: 1,090

Mamaroneck Village: 922;

Eastchester: 779;

Bedford: 679;

New Castle: 653;

Mount Kisco: 581;

Sleepy Hollow: 574;

Rye City: 555;

Scarsdale: 483;

North Castle: 470;

Mamaroneck Town: 463;

Tarrytown: 459;

Dobbs Ferry: 397;

Lewisboro: 384;

Rye Brook: 365;

Elmsford: 349;

Croton-on-Hudson: 341;

Ossining Town: 304;

Pleasantville: 294;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 280;

Pelham: 260;

Tuckahoe: 226;

Briarcliff Manor: 219;

Irvington: 205;

Larchmont: 197;

North Salem: 191;

Pelham Manor: 184;

Ardsley: 179;

Bronxville: 170;

Pound Ridge: 127;

Buchanan: 116.

