COVID-19: 'Progress Is Being Made' Latimer Says; Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases

Westchester is making progress on administering the COVID-19 vaccination, County Executive George Latimer said, citing a decreasing number of hospitalizations and active cases.

There are currently 6,602 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Westchester, Latimer announced on Tuesday, Feb. 16, down from 7,353 late last week and more than 11,000 cases three weeks ago, representing an approximately 40 percent drop in the past month.

Latimer said that there are currently 412 COVID-19 patients being treated in Westchester hospitals, down from 566 less than a month ago on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Forty-seven new virus-related fatalities were reported, bringing the total to 2,198 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

According to Latimer, the county has administered 47,212 COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes first and second doses at the Westchester County Center and White Plains Health Clinic, with nearly 10,000 at the new site at the Westchester County College.

A total of 102,197 positive COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Westchester out of nearly 1.95 million tests administered. The overall 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

"The numbers on both the COVID infection and vaccination side are encouraging, though in neither case have we reached the goals we have to put the pandemic behind us," Latimer said. "But we've made significant progress in the past few days, which is continuing the trend we saw in the past few weeks."

Latimer said that he and other County Executives from around the country joined in a conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, where the governor intimated that more vaccines should be coming from the federal government in the coming weeks.

"It's a step in the right direction, and we're hoping for good news from the federal government that is supposed to put us in the right position so that there are more vaccinations available," he said. "With more people vaccinated, we'll see the number of new infections and active cases drop and that's a sign we're moving forward through this pandemic into a positive light."

To celebrate the lives lost in Westchester during the pandemic, Latimer said that churches will ring bells at noon on March 3 - the one-year anniversary of the outbreak - and neighbors and community members have been encouraged to go outside and applaud for first responders at 7 p.m. that day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 16:

Yonkers: 1,866;

New Rochelle: 654;

Mount Vernon: 558;

White Plains: 388;

Yorktown: 253;

Port Chester: 243;

Greenburgh: 231;

Ossining Village: 179;

Mount Pleasant: 165;

Eastchester: 160;

Harrison: 154;

Peekskill: 148;

Cortlandt: 138;

Somers: 129;

Tarrytown: 88;

North Castle: 84;

Mamaroneck Village: 83;

Sleepy Hollow: 77;

Bedford: 71;

New Castle: 66;

Scarsdale: 63;

Rye City: 60;

Dobbs Ferry: 54;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 52;

Mount Kisco: 46;

Rye Brook: 44;

Mamaroneck Town: 44;

Elmsford: 43;

Tuckahoe: 43;

Pelham Manor: 40;

Croton-on-Hudson: 40;

Pelham: 39;

North Salem: 36;

Lewisboro: 36;

Pleasantville: 33;

Briarcliff Manor: 28;

Ardsley: 27;

Larchmont: 26;

Ossining Town: 20;

Pound Ridge: 19;

Buchanan: 17.

There were 136,392 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 15, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,753 new cases for a 4.95 percent positive infection rate.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 3.71 percent, the lowest since Nov. 28, representing more than 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 6,620 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,271 patients in ICU, and 878 are currently intubated.

There were 107 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,542,887 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.35 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,328 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

