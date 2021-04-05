COVID-19: New Cases In Westchester Up Slightly, Hospitalizations Down; Here's Latest Breakdown

More COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered throughout Westchester, though the county has still seen a slight uptick in new cases while the number of hospitalizations is on the decline.

During his bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 5, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are currently 5,944 active cases, up slightly from the previous week, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in Westchester is down from 259 to 238.

In the past week, 24 Westchester residents have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,389 - 2,214 county residents - in the area since the pandemic began last year.

As of April 5, there have been 161,880 people (2,448 on Sunday, April 4) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 33,979 (540) on Saturday, April 3 at Department of Health sites, and 29,960 (1,030) at the Yonkers Armory. on Wednesday, March 31.

More than 15 percent of Westchester residents have now been fully vaccinated, with more. thana third receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as the program continues ramping up.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel where hopefully everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it," Latimer said. "We're trying to satisfy the demand of the vaccine, we're making progress every day."

"We still don't have enough to satisfy the demand," Latimer said about the county's dearth of available COVID-19 vaccines last week. "The county is working quickly to get everyone vaccinated."

Latimer said that with the warmer weather, and the number of vaccines on the rise, Westchester residents cannot get lax in anti-COVID-19 measures and need to remain vigilant to avoid another spike or overwhelming the hospital system.

"So many of us are at the point of pandemic fatigue," he said during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1. "And we all have a desire to get back to normal," he added, noting that people need to continue taking simple measures such as continuing to social distance, wash hands, and wear masks."

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on April 5:

Yonkers: 1,302;

New Rochelle: 520;

Mount Vernon: 438;

White Plains: 332;

Port Chester: 217;

Greenburgh: 212;

Harrison: 183;

Yorktown: 179;

Cortlandt: 150;

Mount Pleasant: 149;

Somers: 149;

Ossining Village: 132;

Peekskill: 122;

Mamaroneck Village: 106;

Rye City: 94;

Eastchester: 87;

Bedford: 75;

Dobbs Ferry: 74;

Tarrytown: 69;

Briarcliff Manor: 67;

Mamaroneck Town: 61;

Mount Kisco: 59;

Larchmont: 52;

Rye Brook: 46;

Scarsdale: 42;

North Castle: 41;

New Castle: 41;

Tuckahoe: 41;

North Salem: 40;

Pleasantville: 38;

Croton-on-Hudson: 37;

Lewisboro: 33;

Sleepy Hollow: 33;

Pelham: 26;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 26;

Pelham Manor: 24;

Irvington: 24;

Elmsford: 23;

Bronxville: 23;

Ossining Town: 20;

Pound Ridge: 20;

Ardsley: 14;

Buchanan: 8.

There were 150,225 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sunday, April 4, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,434 newly confirmed infections for a 4.38 percent positive infection rate, up over the weekend.

There were 57 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,890,420 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 45.9 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,756 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

