COVID-19: More Than 10K Tested In Westchester During Storm; Here's Latest Rundown By Community

Even the biggest Nor'easter in years couldn't keep Westchester residents from getting tested for COVID-19.

After reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the numbers dipped in Westchester as the county continues seeing a decline in new infections.

The Westchester County Department of Health said that out of 10,522 COVID-19 tests administered on Monday, Feb. 1, there were 540 newly confirmed cases, with 65 still under evaluation.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 2, the number of active cases has dropped to 9,883, down from 8,948 the previous day following the rise over the weekend.

There have now been 95,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester since the pandemic began last year out of more than 1.8 million tested. The 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester reported 11 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,093 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last year.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 2:

Yonkers: 2,639;

New Rochelle: 891;

Mount Vernon: 795;

White Plains: 623;

Greenburgh: 392;

Yorktown: 368;

Ossining Village: 334;

Port Chester: 305;

Peekskill: 297;

Cortlandt: 296;

Mount Pleasant: 220;

Sleepy Hollow: 193;

Eastchester: 181;

Harrison: 178;

Mamaroneck Village: 173;

Somers: 164;

Bedford: 146;

Tarrytown: 141;

Rye City: 109;

North Castle: 103;

Mount Kisco: 101;

Dobbs Ferry: 92;

Mamaroneck Town: 85;

Scarsdale: 84;

Rye Brook: 72;

Tuckahoe: 71;

Pelham: 67;

Ossining Town: 66;

New Castle: 61;

Pleasantville: 65;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 64;

Lewisboro: 60;

Bronxville: 53;

Briarcliff Manor: 53;

Larchmont: 52;

Irvington: 51;

Elmsford: 47;

Croton-on-Hudson: 45;

Pelham Manor: 43;

Ardsley: 36;

North Salem: 30;

Buchanan: 19;

Pound Ridge: 18.

There were 150,199 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 1, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,067 new cases for a 5.47 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,067 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,503 patients in ICU, and 1,004 are currently intubated. There were 146 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been 25 straight days of the seven-day average infection declining, from a peak of 7.94 percent on Jan. 4 to 4.95 percent on Feb. 1, the first time it was under 5 percent since Dec. 6, the beginning of the "holiday surge" of COVID-19 cases that began with Thanksgiving.

"The holiday surge has tapered off and we're on the decline," Cuomo added. "It's the first time we've had this low of a positivity rate since the beginning of December, which was just at the start of the holiday surge. So we saw the infection started spreading on Thanksgiving."

Statewide, there have been 1,427,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.48 million tested. There have been 35,466 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began

