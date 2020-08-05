COVID-19: Lowest Number Of Overnight Deaths In Westchester Since Outbreak Began

Westchester saw the fewest number of overnight novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths since the virus took hold of the region in early March.

At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the hospitalization rate and fatality rate continue to drop, though one of the deaths was a young boy.

Latimer said there were 200 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 30,905, though active cases are down to 4,272. Since the outbreak began, 26,633 patients have been treated and discharged from Westchester hospitals.

The four new deaths bring the total to 1,191 Westchester residents.

"The notable element of the (number of deaths) is that it's only four individuals more than it was the night before," Latimer said. "Any number is a tragedy, but it's important to note that it's the smallest number of deaths we've had overnight since we began losing individuals.

"To be at four deaths overnight is a tremendous drop off from what we've seen," he added. "So that's good news considering the volume. Now we're just waiting for the day when there are no new deaths overnight."

The most recent breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality, provided by the Westchester Department of Health:

Yonkers: 6,406 (714 active);

New Rochelle: 2,705 (278);

Mount Vernon: 2,497 (249);

White Plains: 1,628 (211);

Greenburgh: 1,054 (105);

Ossining Village: 960 (133);

Peekskill: 781 (165);

Cortlandt: 705 (147);

Yorktown: 551 (33);

Mount Pleasant: 533 (42);

Eastchester: 424 (35);

Harrison: 364 (30);

Mamaroneck Village: 357 (49);

Scarsdale: 345 (8);

Sleepy Hollow: 342 (44);

Tarrytown: 263 (37);

Dobbs Ferry: 257 (27);

Mount Kisco: 240 (41);

Bedford: 220 (25);

Somers: 215 (40);

Elmsford: 193 (30);

North Castle: 185 (24);

Rye City: 179 (9);

New Castle: 165 (13);

Rye Brook: 163 (10);

Pelham: 161 (10);

Mamaroneck Town: 151 (14);

Ossining Town: 141 (9);

Croton-on-Hudson: 150 (8);

Tuckahoe: 126 (8);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 114 (4);

Pleasantville: 107 (7);

Pelham Manor: 101 (1);

North Salem: 108 (30);

Briarcliff Manor: 85 (9);

Ardsley: 85 (3);

Irvington: 76 (8);

Larchmont: 62 (18);

Bronxville: 62 (4);

Buchanan: 33 (4);

Pound Ridge: 25 (1).

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,121,543 people have been tested, with 330,407 testing positive for COVID-19. There have been 21,045 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the outbreak began.

