COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,900-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County

The Hudson Valley saw more than 1,900 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 9: 7.90 percent

Sunday, Jan. 10: 7.83 percent

Monday, Jan. 11: 7.86 percent

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester, 872

Orange County, 299

Rockland, 258

Dutchess, 240

Ulster County, 111

Putnam, 86

Sullivan, 51

Total: 1,917

There are a total of 1,053 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, with approximately 39 percent of hospital beds still available.

There are currently 412 COVID-19 patients being treated in 693 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

There were 20 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (eight in Westchester, three in Ulster County, two in Orange County, one in Dutchess and one in Rockland), and 164 statewide. There have now been 32,007 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Monday:

Total Vaccine Doses Administered - 645,037

Test Results Reported - 196,671

Total Positive - 15,214

Percent Positive - 7.73%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,926 (+281)

Patients Newly Admitted - 918

Number ICU - 1,492 (+66)

Number ICU with Intubation - 909 (+18)

Total Discharges - 111,141 (+541)

Deaths - 164

Total Deaths - 32,007

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.