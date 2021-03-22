COVID-19: Hospitalizations Down, Vaccinations Up In Westchester; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the region is "certainly moving in the right direction" as the number of active COVID-19 cases dipped near 5,000 over the weekend as the vaccination program ramps up.

There are now 5,036 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Monday, March 22, down more than 200 from the beginning of the weekend as the number of county residents vaccinated approaches 175,000, representing nearly 20 percent of the population.

As of Monday, March 22, there have been 125,875 people (2,620 on Sunday, March 21) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 25,102 (656) at Department of Health sites, and 16,523 (972) at the Yonkers Armory.

In total, there have been a total of 167,500 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Westchester since the program started earlier this year.

"Vaccines are becoming available by each passing week," Latimer said. "I think we’ll do fine. I think we will have a reasonable amount.”

There were 341 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reported on March 21, bringing the total to 115,563 in Westchester since the pandemic began out of nearly 2.3 million tests administered in the county.

New fatalities brought the total to 2,344 - 2,168 county residents - in Westchester since last March.

"Every death is a human being, it is not a statistic," Latimer said during a recent COVID-19 briefing. "We want to get it down to zero. We don't want anyone else to die from it if we can help it."

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 18:

Yonkers: 1,303;

New Rochelle: 462;

Mount Vernon: 430;

White Plains: 271;

Greenburgh: 191;

Yorktown: 189;

Harrison: 188;

Cortlandt: 153;

Port Chester: 152;

Mount Pleasant: 114;

Ossining Village: 112;

Rye City: 109;

Mamaroneck Village: 105;

Peekskill: 98;

Eastchester: 93;

Somers: 87;

Tarrytown: 83;

Dobbs Ferry: 74;

Mamaroneck Town: 63;

Sleepy Hollow: 56;

Bedford: 52;

North Castle: 51;

New Castle: 48;

Rye Brook: 47;

Lewisboro: 44;

Scarsdale: 41;

Pelham: 36;

Tuckahoe: 33;

Briarcliff Manor: 30;

Pelham Manor: 29;

Bronxville: 29;

Irvington: 29;

North Salem: 26;

Pleasantville: 26;

Elmsford: 26;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 26;

Larchmont: 22;

Ossining Town: 21;

Buchanan: 20;

Croton-on-Hudson: 18;

Pound Ridge: 16;

Ardsley: 14.

There were 152,328 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 21 according to Cuomo, resulting in 4,470 new cases for a 4.18 percent positive infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

There were 54 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,781,316 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 43 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,924 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

