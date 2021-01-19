COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Vaccine Doses Administered, Received In Hudson Valley

After a slow initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, the state has stepped up its efforts to distribute shots to those eligible across the state.

Statewide, a total of 77 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated to New York by the federal government have been used as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, up drastically from the first few weeks hospitals began administering shots.

In total, 1,053,650 allocations of the first dose have been sent to New York, with 835,875 (79 percent) administered. The state has received 136,500 second doses, with 83,995 administered.

There are now more than seven million New Yorkers eligible to receive the virus, though the state is only receiving approximately 300,000 per week, a number that dropped as the federal government faces a shortfall of new vaccines to allocate.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made note that after receiving 392,025 vaccine doses in the second week of the rollout, that number dropped to 201,500, 250,725, and 225,225 in the subsequent weeks.

"This is a major milestone in the fight to defeat COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “Despite the federal government opening up the floodgates of eligibility while decreasing the supply of vaccines, one million eligible New Yorkers and all nursing home residents and staff who wanted the vaccine have already been inoculated with the first dose.

In the Hudson Valley, the region has received 111,925 doses, 115,726 (75 percent) of which have been administered, among the lowest in the state ahead of only the Mohawk Valley (70 percent), Capital Region (73 percent), and tied with New York City.

The top-performing regions include the Southern Tier (97 percent), North Country (96 percent), the Finger Lakes (82 percent), and Long Island (80 percent).

"To build on that momentum, I'm calling on the federal government to do its part and increase supply,” Cuomo added. “We need to continue vaccinating all eligible New Yorkers quickly and equitably, and the more vaccines we have, the more easily we can accomplish that goal and spread immunity."

