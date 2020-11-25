COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester as the virus continues making the rounds during its "second wave."

The Westchester Department of Health reported 352 new cases across the county, including double-digit increases in a dozen communities.

There are currently 5,024 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, according to County Executive George Latimer, up from 3,515 a week ago, 2,252 two weeks ago, and 1,513 cases three weeks ago.

In Westchester, there have now been a total of 47,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of more than 1 million tests that have been administered since March. Four new fatalities were reported, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in the county to 1,506.

Latimer said that Westchester officials are working with state health officials to link their COVID-19 reporting systems to provide new data for local residents and municipalities.

"This would allow us to bring additional statistics and additional information that can be shared with local officials, who have worked off what information we could give them based on the information we've been receiving.

"But if we can grow that framework, then they can share that information with (residents) so you can have an idea what's going on in your backyard, not just by municipality but down to your own zip code."

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 9,560 (785 active, 64 new);

New Rochelle: 4,378 (431, 23 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,447 (276, 25 new);

White Plains: 2,423 (211, 17 new);

Port Chester: 1,899 (257, 21 new);

Greenburgh: 1,597 (157, 16 new);

Ossining Village: 1,521 (245, 22 new);

Peekskill: 1,425 (169, 6 new);

Cortlandt: 1,232 (116, 6 new);

Yorktown: 1,166 (180, 18 new);

Mount Pleasant: 821 (67, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 718 (107, 18 new);

Harrison: 706 (118, 6 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 657 (102, 11 new);

Eastchester: 623 (88, 11 new);

Somers: 617 (89, 11 new);

Scarsdale: 459 (31);

Dobbs Ferry: 438 (41, 3 new);

Mount Kisco: 466 (80, 10 new);

Bedford: 459 (91, 8 new);

Tarrytown: 410 (42, 4 new);

New Castle: 362 (50, 4 new);

Rye City: 367 (58, 5 new);

North Castle: 345 (49, 6 new);

Rye Brook: 309 (55, 3 new);

Elmsford: 265 (25, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 262 (26);

Mamaroneck Town: 262 (32, 2 new);

North Salem: 230 (31, 3 new);

Pelham: 227 (22, 2 new);

Pleasantville: 218 (34, 4 new);

Ossining Town: 210 (25, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 197 (28, 2 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 184 (17, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 223 (48, 9 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 185 (32, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 175 (18, 3 new);

Ardsley: 137 (7, 2 new);

Irvington: 129 (14, 5 new);

Bronxville: 127 (15, 1 new);

Larchmont: 122 (11, 1 new);

Buchanan: 69 (8);

Pound Ridge: 61 (11, 1 new).

"We said the COVID rate would increase over the fall because that's what was diagnosed. All the experts said you get into the fall, what you're going to see is the weather gets colder, college students come home, fewer outdoor gatherings, and COVID will go up. They diagnosed that, and that is exactly what we're seeing," Cuomo said.

"We have tremendous increases statewide that have been going up through the fall. We now have an added problem where we're going through Thanksgiving."

In the past 24 hours, 173,085 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 6,265 testing positive. The 3.62 percent infection rate is up from 2.96 percent the day before.

"Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant because people travel and there's more social activity. The more social activity, the more the infection rate goes up," Cuomo added. "We are going to see an increase post-Thanksgiving. That is going to take a bad situation and make it worse. How much the numbers go up depends on how people perform."

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

