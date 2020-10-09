COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

A day after the "State of the County" address was forced to postpone due to a positive COVID-19 case, Westchester saw 54 new cases as the number of active cases rose to 667.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 38,771 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 717,613 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester held steady at 5.4 percent, down from 5.7 percent earlier this week.

There was one new fatality reported overnight, bringing the total at 1,460 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Friday, Oct. 9, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,038 (116 active, 7 new);

New Rochelle: 3,394 (87, 8new);

Mount Vernon: 2,925 (34, 1 new);

White Plains: 2,008 (34, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,375 (28, 5 new);

Greenburgh: 1,309 (17, 1 new);

Ossining Village: 1,155 (21, 1 new);

Peekskill: 1,082 (12, 2 new);

Cortlandt: 1,012 (27, 3 new);

Yorktown: 842 (37, 4 new);

Mount Pleasant: 670 (37, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 510 (8, 4 new);

Eastchester: 481 (3);

Sleepy Hollow: 485 (16);

Harrison: 481 (14);

Somers: 466 (16);

Scarsdale: 397 (8, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 354 (8);

Tarrytown: 331 (9, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 314 (3);

Bedford: 309 (9, 1 new);

New Castle: 254 (4);

North Castle: 246 (10, 1 new);

Rye City: 240 (6);

Elmsford: 220 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 219 (2);

Rye Brook: 212 (10, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 191 (1);

Pelham: 182 (3, 1 new);

North Salem: 182 (22);

Ossining Town: 175 (10);

Pleasantville: 162 (10);

Tuckahoe: 151 (5);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 154 (7, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 140 (4);

Pelham Manor: 133 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 131 (3, 1 new);

Ardsley: 108 (3);

Bronxville: 97 (1);

Irvington: 100 (6, 2 new);

Larchmont: 88 (5, 3 new);

Buchanan: 47 (1);

Pound Ridge: 38 (6).

Statewide, there were 139,300 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,592 (1.14 percent) testing positive. There are currently 779 people hospitalized with the virus, up more than 100 from last week. There were six new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 11,786,740 COVID-19 tests, with 471,696 testing positive. A total of 25,561 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

