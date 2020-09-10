COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were less than 40 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in early March out of New Rochelle, there have now been 37,405 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 574,923 tested. The percentage of positive results has dropped from 7 percent last week to 6.5 percent as of Thursday, Sept. 10.

There have been 1,452 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

The latest breakdown of confirmed, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester following Labor Day weekend, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,766 (103 active, 5 new);

New Rochelle: 3,249 (51, 2 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,863 (24);

White Plains: 1,951 (33, 2 new);

Port Chester: 1,337 (17);

Greenburgh: 1,264 (21);

Ossining Village: 1,120 (18, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,062 (11);

Cortlandt: 969 (19, 2 new);

Yorktown: 778 (15, 1 new);

Mount Pleasant: 615 (14);

Mamaroneck Village: 494 (9, 2 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 454 (12);

Harrison: 451 (13, 1 new);

Somers: 432 (17, 3 new);

Scarsdale: 377 (4);

Tarrytown: 311 (10, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 307 (17);

Bedford: 283 (14);

Eastchester: 470 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 339 (3, 1 new);

Rye City: 229 (5);

North Castle: 230 (9, 1 new);

New Castle: 226 (9, 2 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 215 (3, 1 new);

Elmsford: 214 (1);

Rye Brook: 196 (4);

Mamaroneck Town: 187 (9);

Pelham: 176;

Ossining Town: 163 (3);

North Salem: 154 (3);

Tuckahoe: 146 (3);

Pleasantville: 145 (7, 2 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 143 (2);

Lewisboro: 128 (6);

Pelham Manor: 125;

Briarcliff Manor: 123 (9, 4 new);

Ardsley: 103 (1);

Bronxville: 94 (8);

Irvington: 88 (1);

Larchmont: 77 (3);

Buchanan: 44 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29.

Statewide, there have been 9,052,978 New Yorkers tested since the pandemic began, with 441,911 testing positive for COVID-19, though the infection rate of those tested has remained below 1 percent for more than a month. There have been 25,377 COVID-19-related deaths in New York.

