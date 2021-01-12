COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester has topped 11,400, according to the county's Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Health officials in Westchester are currently monitoring 11,419 active COVID-19 cases, up from 11,265 the day before as the number of cases across the county continues to spike. Late last week, there were less than 10,000 active cases under investigation.

More than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 79,406 positive cases for a 5.1 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks.

A total of 1,744 Westchester residents have died from COVID-19, and a total of 1,897 people have died from the virus in the county during the pandemic.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 12:

Yonkers: 2,742;

New Rochelle: 921;

White Plains: 718;

Mount Vernon: 646;

Yorktown: 543;

Greenburgh: 461;

Ossining Village: 442;

Peekskill: 441;

Port Chester: 435;

Cortlandt: 418;

Harrison: 288;

Mamaroneck Village: 278;

Somers: 241;

Mount Pleasant: 233;

Eastchester: 217;

Sleepy Hollow: 198;

Tarrytown: 179;

Bedford: 169;

Rye City: 162;

New Castle: 113;

North Castle: 106;

Dobbs Ferry: 104;

Rye Brook: 103;

Mount Kisco: 103;

Mamaroneck Town: 99;

Croton-on-Hudson: 98;

Scarsdale: 85;

Briarcliff Manor: 77;

Tuckahoe: 76;

Bronxville: 72;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 60;

Pelham Manor: 59;

Lewisboro: 59;

North Salem: 59;

Ossining Town: 57;

Pelham: 55;

Buchanan: 55;

Elmsford: 54;

Pleasantville: 53;

Larchmont: 42;

Ardsley: 34;

Irvington: 34;

Pound Ridge: 30.

There were 196,671 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Jan. 11, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 15,214 positive cases for a 7.73 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,926 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up from 8,590 a week ago, while more than 1,400 are in ICU and more than 850 intubated with the virus. There were 164 new COVID-19 patients reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 27.7 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,155,370 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,007 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.