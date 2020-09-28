COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 131 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester over the weekend as the region saw a recent uptick in positive cases in the Hudson Valley.

Since the virus was first reported in New Rochelle more than six months ago, there have now been 38,133 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 657,424 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester dropped to 5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent late last week.

There were no new fatalities reported over the weekend, keeping the total at 1,456 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Monday, Sept. 28, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,940 (122 active, 30 new);

New Rochelle: 3,322 (59, 15 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,894 (21, 3 new);

White Plains: 1,983 (23, 11 new);

Port Chester: 1,347 (9);

Greenburgh: 1,293 (24, 1 new);

Ossining Village: 1,139 (13, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,071 (8 ,1 new);

Cortlandt: 989 (16, 4 new);

Yorktown: 816 (24, 11 new);

Mount Pleasant: 645 (24, 12 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 502 (5);

Eastchester: 478 (7, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 471 (8, 3 new);

Harrison: 470 (16, 3 new);

Somers: 453 (12, 6 new);

Scarsdale: 391 (9, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 347 (3, 1 new);

Tarrytown: 324 (10, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 311 (1);

Bedford: 301 (13, 2 new);

New Castle: 249 (9);

North Castle: 238 (5, 2 new);

Rye City: 234 (4);

Elmsford: 219 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (1);

Rye Brook: 206 (6, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (1);

Pelham: 179 (3);

Ossining Town: 168 (4, 3 new);

North Salem: 162 (7, 3 new);

Pleasantville: 152 (4);

Tuckahoe: 147 (1, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 147 (3, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 137 (5, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 129 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 128 (3);

Ardsley: 105 (2);

Bronxville: 96 (1);

Irvington: 94 (5, 1 new);

Larchmont: 84, (6, 2 new);

Buchanan: 46 (1);

Pound Ridge: 34 (4, 2 new).

Statewide, there were 52,936 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 834 (1.5 percent) testing positive. There are currently 543 people hospitalized with the virus and there were 11 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,508,186 COVID-19 tests, with 455,626 testing positive. A total of 25,456 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.