COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases By Community In Westchester

There were less than 400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester after the county saw more than 1,600 over the weekend.

The Westchester County Department of Health was reporting 388 new COVID-19 cases - including at least one new case in all but two municipalities - as the number of active cases continues to rise.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, there were nearly 8,000 active COVID-19 cases, which represents people who have tested positive within the past two weeks and have not passed the incubation period.

The number of active cases is up from 5,764 last week, 4,662 two weeks ago, and approximately 3,400 three weeks ago.

More than 300 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Westchester, up from approximately 250 late last week. There were five new virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,534 since early March.

"With the winter weather, we have less outdoor dining options, less outdoor activities, and functions, and things are going indoors, where the virus can spread more quickly," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during his latest COVID-19 briefing. "We also have societal holidays, and in those kinds of gatherings, people come together in a social and family setting, it's nota. community setting."

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Dec. 8, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 10,769 (1,188 active, 15 new);

New Rochelle: 5,036 (580, 21 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,771 (305, 15 new);

White Plains: 2,925 (446, 37 new);

Port Chester: 2,158 (254, 8 new);

Greenburgh: 1,850 (227, 19 new);

Ossining Village: 1,794 (252, 15 new);

Peekskill: 1,679 (225, 9 new);

Cortlandt: 1,399 (151, 7 new);

Yorktown: 1,411 (230, 15 new);

Mount Pleasant: 987 (160, 18 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 898 (166, 9 new);

Harrison: 886 (166, 4 new);

Eastchester: 794 (154, 7 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 741 (80, 24 new);

Somers: 726 (103, 9 new);

Mount Kisco: 626 (152, 8 new);

Bedford: 615 (144, 8 new);

Scarsdale: 528 (66, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 500 (63, 4 new);

Tarrytown: 489 (72, 2 new);

Rye City: 471 (104, 8 new);

New Castle: 424 (55, 7 new);

North Castle: 423 (78, 9 new);

Rye Brook: 367 (53, 2 new);

Elmsford: 322 (46, 3 new);

Lewisboro: 313 (86, 7 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 307 (40, 1 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 306 (42, 2 new);

North Salem: 274 (41, 2 new);

Pelham: 289 (55, 2 new);

Pleasantville: 262 (42, 3 new);

Ossining Town: 236 (25, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 221 (21, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 206 (20, 4 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 233 (47, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 206 (31, 1 new);

Ardsley: 173 (36, 4 new);

Bronxville: 177 (44, 5 new);

Irvington: 162 (36, 3 new);

Larchmont: 152 (26);

Buchanan: 85 (14);

Pound Ridge: 85 (20, 3 new).

Statewide, there have been a total of 20.75 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 713,129 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,232 COVID-19-related deaths.

